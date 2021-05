PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are on scene of a partial train derailment in Pesotum. It happened at the 300 North crossing near Chestnut Street just north of town.

First responders confirm hazmat was called to the scene. Route 45 between 300 and 600 N is blocked, and the I-57 off ramp into Pesotum has been closed.

A witness told WCIA they saw several cars derailed.

No word if anyone was hurt or how the train derailed.

This is a developing story.