DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced that N. Hazel Street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 22.

The closure, from E. Fairchild to Penn Streets, is so crews can safely remove dead trees along N. Hazel Street. City officials advise drivers to choose an alternate route and expect traffic delays during the closure.

The city advises drivers and pedestrians to use caution while traveling near the work zone and to be attentive to changes in signage in the area.

Officials said the road will be closed between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23.