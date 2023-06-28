CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parks are quiet, pools are still, and outdoor activities with several park districts across Central Illinois are canceled.

Those with the Champaign Park District say they didn’t expect the Canadian wildfires to still be an issue. But they’re making sure everyone in their summer programs stays safe by keeping them indoors.

“I’m disappointed. I have two kids, so we like to be outside and do things. So, we’re going to see movies. We’re going to stay inside playing games together,” said Chelsea Norton, Marketing Director. “I did notice the smell yesterday, but my four-year-old today said, hey, it smells kind of smoky out here. So, I feel like even if a four-year-old is noticing, it’s pretty serious.”

But being indoors doesn’t mean a boring time for these campers. They had a movie day at the Virginia Theatre.