CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Haze from the Canadian wildfires is once again filling the air. Now the smoke is casting a blanket over Central Illinois and a good portion of the Midwest.

“This is something very unusual for us. We’ve never had this sort of situation here,” said Rhonda Costa, The Caring Place Director.

Usually, you would see kids outside playing at the Caring Place daycare in Urbana. The Canadian wildfires hundreds of miles away have moved a huge cloud of smoke into Central Illinois and people here are getting creative working around it.

“We are limiting the amount of time that children can play outside. This afternoon, we have totally cut off going outside,” said Costa.

Doctors suggest you wear a mask or stay indoors to avoid feeling the symptoms, at least until the haze goes away.

“It can cause some sinus discomfort. But for people who are sick, especially those that have asthma or COPD, it can definitely make your breathing worse and make you struggle a little bit,” Andrew Zasada, an OSF Physician.

So, he says really be careful if you’re lighting a fire, even just a grill.

Firefighters from the US are heading north to help put out the flames. The Illinois Fire Service Institute has special training for fighting wildfires.

“They’re focusing on constructing, looking for manmade natural boundaries to help contain the growth of the fire,” said Tom Richter, Illinois Fire Service Institute Wildfire/Prescribed Fire Program Manager.

And if you’re wondering why those fires have been burning for weeks, Richter says they spread easily.

“Little pieces of burning material get lost into the smoke column. And then they get dropped out past those established boundaries and what we call spot fires. And then that fire grows exponentially faster,” said Richter.

He says Illinois has about 2,000 wildfires a year, and now that we’re in a drought the risk is up.

“I would encourage folks to just use some common sense coming forth. Obviously, any open flame spark, the fireworks that go off have the potential to start, you know, another fire,” said Richter.