CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Registration for a one-day, household hazardous waste collection event opens at 8 am, Monday, September 23. The event takes place Saturday, October 26. It’s open to all residents in the state, but registration is required.

Hazardous waste which will be accepted includes chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, old or outdated medication, lead-acid batteries as well as fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps.

Items which will not be accepted include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals and business wastes.

For more information, click here.