1  of  2
Breaking News
One hurt in shooting Crops damaged by storms

Hazardous waste collection scheduled

News

by: ecologyactioncenter.org

Posted: / Updated:

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents will have a chance to get rid of any household hazardous waste (HHW) next month. The event will be appointment-only to regulate traffic more evenly. Only residential wastes can be collected; no business- or commercially-generated wastes will be accepted.

Previously, state-sponsored HHW collections were legal, safe and reliable way to get rid of materials but budget cuts caused the loss of state funding for five years. In 2012, the Ecology Action Center and its partners took matters into their own hands and developed a public-private partnership to cover the costs of a one-day collection.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.