Hazardous waste collection scheduled

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents will have a chance to get rid of any household hazardous waste (HHW) next month. The event will be appointment-only to regulate traffic more evenly. Only residential wastes can be collected; no business- or commercially-generated wastes will be accepted.

Previously, state-sponsored HHW collections were legal, safe and reliable way to get rid of materials but budget cuts caused the loss of state funding for five years. In 2012, the Ecology Action Center and its partners took matters into their own hands and developed a public-private partnership to cover the costs of a one-day collection.

For more information, click here.