Hazardous waste collection registration open

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Registration is now open for the IEPA sponsored one-day Hazardous Waste Collection Event. It’ll be at Market Place Mall on Saturday, October 26 from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Anyone living in Illinois can participate, but they must register first.

Acceptable items include: Oil-based paints, paint thinners, herbicides, insecticides, pesticides, old gasoline & kerosene, pool chemicals, cleaning products, mercury, household batteries, lead-acid batteries, used motor oil, drain cleaners, lawn chemicals, solvents, antifreeze, hobby chemicals, aerosol paints and pesticides, fluorescent lamp bulbs, old and outdated medicines and pharmaceuticals

Unacceptable items are: Latex-based paints, agricultural chemicals, business/commercial sector wastes, explosives, fireworks, controlled substances, propane tanks, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, fire extinguishers, institutional wastes, needles and potentially infectious medical wastes.

