CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The University of Illinois reports anti-Semitic and hateful flyers being spread around campus, inside plastic bags filled with small rocks.

Chancellor Robert J. Jones sent students an email, condemning the racist flyers.

“These messages are offensive, outrageous and they represent unacceptable attacks on members of our Jewish community. They are antithetical to our university values of inclusion and tolerance, and they are another disheartening example of the kind of anti-Semitic acts and expressions that are too common in our nation and right here in the community where we all live, learn and work… Sneaking around and delivering hateful, hurtful and racist messages in little plastic sandwich bags filled with gravel is a cowardly and craven way to spew hate and division in our community.” Robert J. Jones, Chancellor.

University police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. Students can call 217-333-1216 or email police@illinois.edu.