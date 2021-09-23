Harvest season is in full swing

BONDVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – As the temperatures cool down, the farmers start to harvest.

That’s true for Paul Berbaum. He’s been farming in Bondville since 1988.

He said it’s been a good year for crops for him, even despite all of the rain.

“We got planted early in the spring, and had a pretty good growing season. So, things are looking pretty good. It’s not going to be the best crop I ever raised, but it’s going to be good,” he said.

He said with harvest season in full swing, you will start to see more equipment on the road. Berbaum asks everyone to be patient and slow down if they’re on the road.