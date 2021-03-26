GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Harvest Moon Drive-in Theatre opens Friday for their 2021 season.

They will be showing “Tom & Jerry” as well as “The Croods: A New Age.” Both movies start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Next weekend, they will have “Tom & Jerry” as well as “Godzilla Vs. Kong.”

Officials wanted the community to remember their snack stand is cash-only. You can also purchase your tickets with cash at the theatre or buy them online. They are also working on getting a credit/debit card system going; however, that will not be available for a few more weeks.

For more information about the Harvest Moon Drive-In Theatre, click here.