GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Harvest Moon Drive-In Theatre is opening for its 68th season Friday night.

The drive-in theatre was first built in 1954, and is one of nine still remaining in the state.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be a showing of “The Lost City” and “Spiderman: No Way Home” at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening to the public at 6:30 p.m.