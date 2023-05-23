GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in is hosting many special summer events this summer, including a luau party this weekend and a recent classic car contest.

Harvest Moon will officially kick off summer with a Luau Party Weekend on May 26-29, showing “The Little Mermaid” and “Fast X” along with having some other fun extra events. Officials said they will provide free leis to guests at the gate. They also said there will be tropical music on the radio before the movies start, special intermission content, and food and drink specials.

Additionally, the drive-in said guests can use the photo area before the movies to share their pictures with them on social media to win prizes.

The Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in hosted a Classic Cruise-in Nights on May 19-21. Anyone with a classic car, truck, motorcycle, or highly modified modern muscle car was able to get in the drive-in with a $2 per person discount when paying cash at the gate.

The drive-in judged participants with the classic vehicles and gave out awards packages to the top three vehicles each night, Friday-Sunday. The drive-in also showed “Fast X” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

The Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in will host many more special events this summer, including a 34th Anniversary Weekend of Harvest Moon and an Independence Day double feature. More information on this summer’s events can be found online.

Gibson City wasn’t the only town where people could show off their classic cars last weekend. Paxton also hosted their Draggin’ Main event on Sunday trying to recreate the good ‘ole days.

“Many of the people who used to cruise are still here in town and it’s kind of a nice way to reminisce on the days gone by, and a lot of them still have their classic cars, or maybe the cars they had from high school,” said Deane Geiken, Draggin’ Main. “It’s a nice way to get them back out on the street.”

He said Paxton plans to host the event once again next year.

Courtesy: Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in