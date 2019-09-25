Harvest means sharing roads with machines

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Harvest season is here, and that means drivers will soon share the roads with a lot of farm equipment.

“It’s hard to share the road with something wider than you are,” said Dick Miller, farmer. He said a lot of machines that are used in the fields are quite large, take up a lot of room on the roads, and they go slowly.

Farmers also said it’s hard for them to see drivers if they follow too closely behind them.

But Miller said there are things farmers can do to be proactive when it comes to safety.

“I always try to wash the windows, wipe them down, the mirrors, clean them off when I go down the road so I’ll be sure to see to get the dirt off of them,” said Miller. “Kinda anticipate that there’s someone behind you before you make a turn and look twice.”

Drivers could be sharing the road for a while. Farmers are worried it could be a long, drawn-out harvest because of weather during the planting season. They also said if there’s a wet fall, it could take even longer to gather their crops.