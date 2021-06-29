Harvest Heritage: Weekend tractor cruise

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — David and Joy Pittman say they love to get on their old Minneapolis Moline tractor and take relaxing rides through the countryside.

“This is our summer activity,” says David. “We just go to antique tractor stuff.”

“Almost every weekend,” adds Joy.

“Obviously it’s got double seats on it, so we can ride together,” says David. “And that’s what we do.”

WCIA: What do you like about this Joy? Tell me your enjoyment of this tractor.

“I like getting away and out,” she responds. “He does all the work. I just enjoy the ride and the weather.

“Other places that we go, down by the river, whatever, it’s beautiful country. I like to look at the houses as we go by, it’s really nice. I enjoy it. I love barns. So I like all the barns that we pass.”

“As long as the good Lord blesses us with good health and the ability to do so, we will keep taking this one on rides,” David says.

Why do they do what they do?

“I’ve thought about that a lot because when think about it when you just get on a tractor you are wasting gas, riding around through wasting gas, I see old farmsteads. Things that used to be. And things that are not, anymore,” says David. “But me and my wife and my old tractor are still going, plugging along, not as well as we used to. We’ve both got scars. We’re not as pretty as we used to be, but we are still plugging along, even though as much as we see has gone away. And just thankful we can preserve a little bit.”

And they’re preserving their tractors for their grandsons

“Right now they are just into screens, but we are hoping as they get older they will be interested,” says Joy.

“I have nephews. And they like the tractors, too. So, hopefully, we can keep them in the family,” says David. “So we’ll see what happens.”