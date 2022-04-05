CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — This has been a tough spring for Central Illinois farmers. It’s April. They have not been to the field yet, because wet soil has kept them in homes, offices, and mostly machine sheds where they are ready for planting. Near Rosamond, Jeff Scott is the primary operator of the Scott family farm.

“We are farming approximately 1,250 acres, custom work, shares, some cash rents, some family-owned ground,” Scott said. “We’re currently Beck’s Hybrids Seed dealers. Just trying to be good stewards of the land.”

Aaron Bartlow of Monticello has seed ready for his customers with partner Greg Mills.

“I just really enjoyed selling seed to farmers and that is where Seed Max got started,” Bartlow said. “That was 6 years ago.”

“In our seed treatment business, be it for our customer base or for custom treating that we do, we work together on that,” Mills said.

Roger Edgecombe is teaching his grandsons lessons about farming

“In our business you can’t go outside, you can’t do anything without the realization of somebody of a higher power that’s created all of this,” Edgecombe said. “I mean you dump a sack of seed corn that might weigh 35 pounds into a planter and you harvest 250 bushel at 56 pounds, from that sack of seed. There’s been a lot of things go into it and somebody somewhere has helped us tremendously.”

Andrea Sloan of Assumption is starting her crop inside for her vegetable customers.

“And I’ve got my soil blocks there,” Sloan said. “We’ve got quarter inch divots and that is where I will put my seeds whenever I fill the tray. Right now, we’ve got 4 different types of storage onions, and today I will be starting seeds for bunching onions and shallots, as well. So this room will start to fill up pretty fast.”

And they are all waiting for the weather to clear. That’s our harvest heritage report. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.