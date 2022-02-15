MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — He did not farm, but the heritage left by Quentin Rund of Monticello has touched hundreds of farmers. Rudd was laid to rest last week.

But his influence will live on in nearly every tractor cab in the Cornbelt, said longtime business partner Dr. Harold Reetz.

“Farm Progress Show didn’t have anything on precision farming, and even the companies, John Deere and Case and those guys, didn’t show off what they had,” Reetz said. “But they would put a display in our tent and that helped with it. Those companies, after we did those exhibits at the Progress show for several years, John Deere started showing off in their tent and Case and all the others did too.”

Following that, their Info Ag conferences were so popular they had to be moved to a large St. Louis venue.

“Being a facilitator and influencer was what he was good at,” Reetz said.

Agronomist Tim Smith of CropSmith at Farmer City said Quentin was concerned about nutrient management

“He would ask the critical questions and he was interested in improving how we managed nutrients on the farm,” Smith saud. “He spent a lot of his career looking at what nutrients are being used, how much and where.”

Smith said that Quentin played a big part in developing a tool called the Nutrient Utilization GIS, or NUGIS for short. It’s a web-based GIS technology that maps where nutrients are being applied and where they are being used by crops. Anyone can use it.

“So he was just a facilitator for a lot of things like that for seriously important programs for all of us,” Reetz said. “We’re going to miss that.”

“He had friends all over the world through his work in precision agriculture,” Smith said. “He had been all over the globe, working with people, talking to people, doing presentations, training people. So he had a pretty wide scope of influence.”

The heritage of Quentin Rund will live on with every farmer who employs precision agriculture.