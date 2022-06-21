CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — I’d like to introduce you to a couple of travelers who are headed to Scotland on June 22. Cole and Waylon Paulek of Stonington are headed to Scotland as part of an international livestock judging competition. And what got you on this trip?

“Recently our team was able to go to Denver, Colorado, in January to competition in the national Western Livestock judging competition there, where we were named reserve national champions overall,” Cole Paulek said. “And so this gave us the opportunity to go represent the US at the Royal Highland Show and judge in Scotland.”

Stu: What will you be doing there?

“We will be going on a tour of Scotland, England and Ireland for a period of 2 weeks, while also judging at the Royal Highland Show, specifically cattle, and just seeing how different agriculture is across the sea compared to how it is in the United States,” Paulek said.

Stu: Waylon, how are Scottish, English, and Irish livestock different from the US? Its going to be a little bit of a challenge, I have a feeling.

“Yeah, they have highland cattle and they have really long shaggy hair and horns and are kind of shorter and stouter built,” Waylon Paulek said. “So, that will be different because they have so much hair, you really have to look down deep to see the big parts and pieces because you can’t see the small pieces compared to US cattle that don’t have as much hair. There’s also double-muscled cattle, which I’ve never seen one, but its kind of the origin of the Angus breed and other British breeds that come from over there that will be interesting to see the difference in how their livestock looks compared to ours.”

Based on what these guys have done at the Illinois FFA convention they are probably going to bring some major hardware back from Scotland. We wish best of luck to the Taylorville team over in the British Isles in the next several weeks. That’s our Harvest Heritage report. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.