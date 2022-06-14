CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s ladies’ day on our Harvest Heritage program, so we want you to meet 3 special ladies.

“Willow City Farm started originally as chickens in my back yard, so I started out with a few chickens in the back yard, and then I needed fresh milk to go with my fresh eggs,” Tara Holcomb said.

That’s Tara Holcomb, a first-generation farmer who graduated from a 4-acre plot in the middle of Springfield to an 84 acre farm with a wide range of livestock, and a small store in which to sell all of her produce.

“I didn’t start as a farmer,” Holcomb said. “I wasn’t raised as a farmer. Last November, we found our final farm and we are on the original R. Bomke homestead in Pleasant Plains Illinois on an 84 acre plot, with multiple outbuildings that were there since the 1800’s.”

Tara does all of this with help from a daughter.

“She is completely amazing,” Holcomb said. “She is 16 years old. And every morning for 5 years at 6 a.m. chores are done before she gets home. We work quite a few hours. Every year we have a few interns that help.”

Leanne Casner not only spends days and nights in a milking parlor, she is the Illinois dairy industry’s top public relations point person.

“We milk 210 cows,” Casner said. “We do milk them 3 times a day. We milk them at 6:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. And me and my Dad do all 3 milkings and we have some hired hands who help us with that. We do have about 600 acres of farm ground as well. We grow most of our own feed for the cows here.”

Kelsy Reynolds is a farm girl with some of the most diverse talents anyone will ever find.

“Born and raised in Mansfield, small town of 900 people, I’ve always lived out in the country,” Reynolds said. “I’ve always been out in the farm, ag, my whole life.”

Stu: What did you learn from your Dad?

“Oh, man, everything you can imagine,” Reynolds said. “Anything work-related I learned from him.”

Come summertime, she climbs into her helicopter and sprays crops.

“We do fungicide and insecticide by air, so aerial application is what we do, seasonal, about three and a half or four months out of the year,” Reynolds said.

That’s our Harvest Heritage report demonstrating the abilities of a farm-her. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.