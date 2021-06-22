Harvest Heritage: Herschberger Family Farms

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Larry Herschberger is the second generation on his family farm west of Arthur.

“We got a little bit in Piatt County,” he says. “Most of it is in Moultrie County and Douglas County.”

The primary operation is corn and beans.

“We got a little bit of livestock we’re just playing with right now,” says Herschberger. “Just to see if we want to have more livestock. We’re raising Angus cows and calves.”

“Started with seven of them,” says his son, Clayton, adding that the small herd is growing.

“We started with seven, got 11 now with the 12th one on the way,” he says.

“Something to keep the family together and for these two guys hopefully to do something down the road,” says Larry Herschberger. “Maybe go to the fair with them, and hopefully we can keep the county fairs and the state fair together to where they can do this.”

Son Colby says they would like to move more toward no-till.

“I’ve always thought it would be a good practice to do that. It’s just a lot less running over the field and keeping nutrients in,” he says.

And Larry says they are returning to cover crops.

“We kind of got away from it for a little bit. We’ll be going back to looking at more cover crops for this next year,” he says.

Larry adds his grandsons are the future of the operation.

“We’ve got two young fellows coming on that we want to see have this land down the road and it’s an opportunity that not a lot of people get. It’s like winning the lottery. To be born into a family farm and have that opportunity is phenomenal. This is what it is all about, the family and the farm.”