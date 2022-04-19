CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are many generations of grandpas on today’s farms. And we begin with Jim Reed of Deland telling about his.

“Well, I have a heritage that my parents and my grandparents were all very active in different boards and organizations as a way that they could give back to the community, and try to improve both the community and the industry,” Reed said.

“We’re the fifth generation farming in this area,” Rick Dean said. “This was my grandpa’s farm.”

Dean has been at the top of two commodity organizations in Illinois, and no wonder why.

“My Mom was a little girl during the Depression and she made sure we understood the hard work and conservative lifestyle of her parents that enable us to farm today,” Dean said.

“I guess it’s in my blood. Its all I’ve ever done, what my Dad done, my grandparents done,” Mike Stacey said. “That’s what I’m doing, I enjoy it. We don’t always do it for the profit but we enjoy doing it.”

“Our family settled this area around Buffalo Hart in the late 1820’s. In the next 7 or 8 years I think it will be 200 years,” John Hawkins said. “We’ve added on little sections throughout the years and it’s a nice operation, a good family farm.”

“My father always asked me what are you going to do when you grow up, and then he said, you’re going to farm. and you did what your parents told you,” Jim Cravens said.

“And that I would add that we’ve got to give a lot of credit to our grandparents,” Hawkins said. “They knew where to settle. You couldn’t find better farmland here in central Illinois.”

“I love farming, I hope I instill that into my son,” Steve Meyer said. “Both our great great grandparents both farmed. We take those values that have been passed down to us and keep them going and that’s what I’m trying to instill in my son and hopefully he will instill in his son.”

That’s our harvest heritage report on grandparents. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.