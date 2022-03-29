When you meet young leaders in FFA, you realize they are building a future for success. First, there is Stephanie Porter of Taylorville who was a leader in her Nokomis FFA chapter and has become the soybean product manager for Syngenta.

“We can show them many of the things they can do, go to take them to conventions, conferences, leadership and go to things that just open up their eyes, they have an opportunity to do so many things that they would just take advantage of the opportunities that they are given,” Porters said.

Consider what Jerry Thomas of Charleston and FFA has done for his sons.

“Later on I got them each an antique tractor to pull and so it was a family event,” Jerry Thomas said.

That led son Justin to the top proficiency award given out by the National FFA for tractor restoration.

“What I enjoy most about it is taking something that is an old rusty heap and turning it into something that is new and fresh again,” Justin Thomas said. “Once you get done and that thing fires up for the very first time that is pretty rewarding.”

But their most special tractor was rebuilt to raise money for FFA.

We did the motor, fixed a bunch of seals, and gave it a custom paint job and custom decals,” Jerry Thomas said. “Its been a very popular tractor.”

McLean County farmer John Scheets welcomes his kids’ interest in Farming and FFA.

“Because I love going to the farm and helping my Dad and my Grandpa and I love showing pigs,” Hollis Scheets said.

“Probably the main part for me is the 4H and FFA part is what it does for the family,” John Scheets said. “The family community has just been outstanding. And you meet some amazing, amazing people that I know in my life are some of my best friends and I know at some point will continue to be some of their best friends many years from now.”

That’s our Harvest Heritage report. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3 your local news leader