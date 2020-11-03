Harvest Heritage: End of the line

Hindsboro, Ill. (WCIA) — Some farms continue for many generations, but others come to an end when there is no one in the family to take over. That’s the scenario Stu Ellis lays out in WCIA’s Harvest Heritage Report.

Retired farmer Doyle Anderson says his family has been farming in the Hindsboro area for nearly 90 years.

“My Granddad, they started here after the Depression. Probably in the mid-1930’s I guess,” says Anderson. “I started farming as a young kid out of high school really, with my Dad. He was pretty conservative, he watched pretty close every dollar that went out because he had went through the Depression. I was young enough that it didn’t mean that much to me. But he tried to keep me throttled down because he’d been through it and knew what hard times was.”

Doyle Anderson passed off the farm to son Mike in the early 70’s, also with some farming advice.

“The thing that stuck with me years and years ago and I never ever forgot it, was that he told me that don’t necessarily go by the calendar,” says Mike Anderson. “When the conditions are right, and its time to go, get the tractors out and go. And don’t worry about what the neighbors are doing, don’t worry about what the neighbors are saying.”

But when Mike Anderson’s son Brian posted a family retirement picture on Twitter, he was listening to what others were saying.

“Some of the replies were unbelievable,” says Brian Anderson. “People all over the country. Talking about farming and somebody put up a Paul Harvey video and that one kind of got me. I was driving back from Urbana and had to pull over in Villa Grove. Everything was happening and all of these likes were coming in so fast. It was kind of emotional.”

Mike Anderson has rented the farm to a young neighbor and says he’s proud of what the family has achieved.