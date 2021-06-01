Harvest Heritage: Continuing the Burgener legacy

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — There are farmers, and then there are ‘farm-hers’.

In this Harvest Heritage report, WCIA checks in with the latter.

The farmhouse dates from the 1800s where Sue Burgener and her late husband Fred raised four children on a probable centennial farm near Moweaqua.

“Yes, it would be if we did the paperwork,” says Burgener. “I think my in-laws moved here to raise their family and I’m told they bought the house from Fred’s brother and started farming here.”

Eldest son Matt takes care of the fieldwork.

“We farm about 500 acres, cover crops, no-till, been doing that for 20 years,” says Matt Burgener.

And he learned it all from his Dad.

“More than I could ever say in this interview,” Matt continues. “He taught me everything. From work ethic to values, I cannot say enough about my Dad.”

And it rolled downhill to daughter Mallory.

“Just like he said about his Dad,” she says. “I learned a lot about the no-till operation, and a lot about work ethic and values, from showing pigs with him.”

“Yeah, my daughters and I raised show pigs for about 15 years, we showed all over the country, Iowa, Minnesota, Texas, Oklahoma, had pretty good success and it was a great way to raise kids,” says Matt Burgener.

And Mallory wants in the tractor seat.

“To eventually hopefully work on our own family farm,” Mallory Burgener says. “And then of course I will continue my career in agribusiness through future endeavors. I am currently working at Sloan Implement in Assumption. And I absolutely love it. It’s an amazing job and I hope to continue working in corporate agriculture. And continue to grow myself and also grow the industry.”

“Happy to see the kids follow along in agriculture. And I’m just proud of Mallory for carrying on the legacy,” says Matt.