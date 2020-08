There wasn't much rain throughout the overnight, but some of it has hung around to start off Tuesday. They will quickly head out though as skies clear and slightly cooler air arrives.

Clouds will decrease from north to south, with locations north of I-72/74 seeing more sunshine this morning then spots farther south eventually seeing more clearing this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, with northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.