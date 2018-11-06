Harold hopes to make history

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Another big statewide race is for attorney general.

Lisa Madigan isn’t running for re-election this year. Top names on the ticket are Democratic State Senator Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Erika Harold, an attorney from Urbana.

If Harold is elected, she would be the first African-American woman to hold the seat. She spoke after casting her ballot Tuesday.

Harold says she’s enjoyed meeting people the past 15 months while campaigning. It allowed her to talk to them about non-partisan issues and exciting moments happening within their communities.

Harold thought about her 97-year old grandmother while she voted.

Speaking of generations, Harold will be with her niece and nephews watching the poll numbers roll in. She says they’re excited about the night, but are just looking forward to spending more time with their aunt.

Harold stressed she hopes voters don’t just pick a candidate based on party, but rather chooses the best person for the job.