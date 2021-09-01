Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch unveils ‘Day of the Dead’ corn maze

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch has unveiled their corn maze for this year.

The theme is “Day of the Dead.” It honors Día de Los Muertos and the Mexican tradition of celebrating the lives of those who have passed away.

Ranch officials said the corn maze covers 10 acres. It typically takes between 1-3 hours to go through the maze. And if you are looking for an even greater challenge, you can go through the maze at night during “Moonlight Madness.”

Tickets are $8 for daytime challenges and $9 after 5 p.m..

For further information, call Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch at (217) 893-3407.