RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul is celebrating yet another successful season open. They will close for the season after this week.

“It was about what we can handle. I mean, it’s a lot of people. But anyway, about what we can handle. So it was good,” Owner Mark Hardy said.

What Hardy’s Reindeer Range in Rantoul can handle is 50,000 visitors over a four-month period. Hardy owns and operates the staff alongside his wife, Julie. He said it’s a team effort.

“Me and my wife are very proud. We take this very seriously. We try to keep it nice. We keep good help and a nice experience for people,” Hardy said. “It’s a good thing; we feel good. We’re tired, but anyway, when we’re done, we feel like we did our service. We did as good as we could.”

This week is the final week that the ranch is open for the season. It also celebrates 28 years that they have welcomed visitors to try activities like feeding a reindeer or navigating a maze.

Olivia Powell has worked at Hardy’s since last year. She leads the reindeer tours and runs the gift shop. She said the experience the place offers families is one of a kind.

“It’s really fun. Just seeing the light in the eyes of kids when they see the reindeer, they get to talk about Santa — it’s really cool just to feel their experience. It’s really cool.”

So, you don’t necessarily need to catch Santa flying on Christmas day to see magical reindeer at play.

“I get told this is like a Hallmark thing out here,” Hardy said. “And it is. It’s a nice atmosphere. It’s the country. You’ve got the animals. You ‘ve got the trees, and a shop. It’s just kind of a neat getaway.”

The ranch will open up once again for some dinner events in the spring, and then come back for reindeer games next September.