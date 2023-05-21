RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – Reindeers normally come to mind during the Christmas season, but Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul is opening up their farm to the public early this year with some new baby reindeer.

Anyone is welcome to meet and feed the new babies before they are all grown up during the holidays. Julie Hardy said people have been shocked at how small they are when they are born.

“This is a really rare opportunity to come out and for all our people that just want to see the babies when they are little, it’s quite an experience to see them at this age,” said Julie Hardy. “We got a 3-day-old and a one-month-old and we think two more are on the way soon.”

If you missed the reindeer this weekend, the ranch will be open for Memorial Day weekend. Tickets cost $8, and more information can be found here.