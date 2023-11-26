CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign’s Strides Shelter will be celebrating their one-year anniversary next month.

Staff said they’ve learned a lot since opening day. Communications Coordinator Charlene Murray said one thing that hasn’t changed is the need for donations. They made a Facebook post asking for items like coats, body wash and clothes.

Murray said this job can be hard work, but it’s always “heart work.”

“We were asked to interview someone in our lives who had been through [Alcoholics Anonymous], and that was my dad,” she said. “And I learned in interviewing him that he had been homeless. He was riding the buses back and forth just to kind of be warm during the winters, and that’s the same year that I started a foundation in order to give back to the homeless.”

Murray said with Christmas coming up, the shelter relies heavily on the community to help provide food and other items. You can drop off donations at their Washington and Market Street location. They are open all day, every day.