Hanukkah celebrations on U of I campus

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the holiday season and there was a special ceremony on campus tonight.

Hanukkah started on Sunday. Tonight, the Illini Chabad hosted a campus-wide Menorah lighting. Students, faculty, alumni, and more gathered in front of the Student Union. Organizers say it was a night for people to come together and celebrate Jewish pride.

“This year, having this amazing celebration and just seeing how many other fellow Jews we have here at the school celebrating with me has been really meaningful,” Yosef Goldbloom said.

He went on to say it’s great to be able to celebrate Hanukkah at school especially while being away from home.