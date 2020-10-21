Hank’s Table to close their doors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Officials with Hank’s Table said they are closing their business.

In a Facebook post, they said the were saddened to announce they will close their doors on October 30. “None of us could have predicted the events of the past year,” they said. “We are thankful for all of your support.”

Those with gift certificates are asked to use it by October 30. They will be open from 3-10 p.m. on that day.

Their hours until October 30 are as follows: