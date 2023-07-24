MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The third and final person to be tried for a Hammond man’s murder was convicted by a Piatt County jury last week.

It took the jury only 90 minutes of deliberation to find Blayton Cota, 21 of Granite City, guilty of first-degree murder. Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry said Cota was found guilty through accountability in the murder of Michael Brown the morning of Jan. 26, 2021.

Brown’s wife told investigators that around 3 a.m. that day, he saw on his home security cameras three masked people peering into the garage through a window. He grabbed a gun and went to investigate, but was shot and later died from his wounds.

Cota was identified as a suspect by an Illinois State Police investigation, using cell phone data, DNA evidence and gun evidence. He was arrested the following October, along with two other suspects: his half-brother Jerome Schmidt and a then-16-year-old.

Cota later told investigators that upon finding them, Brown had ordered him and Schmidt onto their knees, but was unaware that the 16-year-old was inside the garage. When the teen made noise, it distracted Brown and Cota seized the opportunity to run away. He also reported hearing gunshots before he and his accomplices left the scene.

Schmidt was convicted of first-degree murder in January, and he was sentenced the following month to 50 years in prison. The third suspect, meanwhile, struck a plea deal that resulted in a conviction for burglary.

Cota is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29. His bond was revoked upon conviction and he is in custody at the Piatt County Jail.