Halloween fun indoors

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Forecasted cold weather has several communities rescheduling their trick-or-treating hours.
The villages of Fisher, Rochester, and Mansfield have all rescheduled their hours for Friday, November 1st. However, if you still want something to do on Halloween, here are some activities you can do to have fun and stay out of the cold:
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:
- United Way of Champaign County (3-5 p.m.): Wear costumes and get candy or small prizes. They are also accepting donations of diapers & wipes for the Bottom Line Diaper Bank.
- Family Fun Night at the Champaign Public Library (6:30-7:15 p.m.): Play games and make a Halloween craft.
- Trick-or-treat at Windsor of Savoy (3-5 p.m.)
MACON COUNTY:
- Harvestfest at Heartland Community Church (6-8 p.m.): Family-friendly carnival for ages 2nd-6th grade. They will have food, games, etc.
- Hallow-tween at the Mt. Zion Convention Center (7-10 p.m.): Students in 7-12th grade can enjoy karaoke, costume contests, etc.
SANGAMON COUNTY:
- Trick or Treat at The Villas Senior Care Facility in Sherman (5:30-7:30 p.m.): Bring the kids for Halloween activities and treats from the residents.
VERMILION COUNTY:
- Halloween Night Horror Movie at the Danville Public Library (5:30-8 p.m.): People 17 and over or those with a guardian can watch Halloween (2018). I.D’s will be checked at the door.