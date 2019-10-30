Halloween fun indoors

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Champaign County Jane Doe was a woman whose partial remains were discovered in a ditch and cornfield southwest of Thomasboro in Champaign County, Illinois on May 1, 1995.

Although her cause of death could not be determined, the Champaign County Coroner has ruled her death a homicide. It is possible that she died from gunshot wounds.