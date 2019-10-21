Halloween fire safety tips

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — With Halloween coming, firefighters are warning you to be careful. That’s because the season comes with a higher risks of fires.

Decorations like dried cornstalk and jack-o-lanterns are fire hazards and putting kids in Halloween costumes around it all just makes things worse.

There are small things you can do to help. For starters, put electric candles in your jack-o-lanterns instead of candles. Avoid costumes that trail on the ground. Those could touch any flames nearby and catch on fire. Firefighters in Urbana say they specifically talk to student groups at the University of Illinois to warn them about fire dangers.

“We talk to them about having a good plan in place, working with the fire department ahead of time to make sure that they set the house or the property up in the proper way so that they can have a party and it doesn’t get shut down if they have some sort of incident later on during the party,” said Urbana Fire Prevention Officer Jeremy Leevey.

If you plan to put up stringed lights, the limit is two strands plugged into each other. That protects from any kind of surge or overload. It’s always good to check your lights before putting them up. If you have some strands from last year, they could be dangerous.

Fire calls don’t typically go up during Halloween season, but they do increase when it starts to get colder outside. That’s because people are turning on furnaces and other heating devices.

If you’re hosting a Halloween party, be sure to make exits clear. Don’t use decorations to block areas where people get out. Also, keep all decorations away from open flames.