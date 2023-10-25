MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween is known for candy, costumes and spooky decorations. But in Mahomet, a Halloween “Grinch” is stealing decorations and lowering the holiday spirit.

The incidents have been trending on the Mahomet-Seymour Talk Facebook group, which is meant for neighbors in the area to help keep each other aware and in the loop.

“We try to keep an eye out for that, if people are here that don’t look familiar, or they’re maybe crawling through the neighborhood real slow, or seem a little suspicious,” said Susan Kittivanichkulkrai, a Mahomet local.

Kittivanichkulkrai said she buys her decorations at a good price, but she knows other people may pay a lot of money for their Halloween decorations, which could make them cautious for setting up for the future.

“It’s like, you know, you put a little effort into it — yeah, you kind of worry that people are going to try to take your things. So it does make you think more about securing everything,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Mahomet Police Department said they have had this issue before. Last year, there were two to three reports of stolen decorations. This year, there are two reports so far.

Those that have any information about these thefts are encouraged to call Mahomet PD at 217-333-8911. You may also anonymously call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, visit their website, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.