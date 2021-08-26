Half Century of Progress kicks off at former Chanute Air Force Base

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Half Century of Progress kicked off today and it started with a tractor parade.

About 100 of them went through Champaign County on a 34-mile trip.

They went through Gifford and Penfield along with Flatville.

They ended at the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.

“We’re not just looking at tractors,” said Russell Buhr, the co-chair of the event. “They’re out in the field with combines, corn-pickers, they’re plowing, they’re harvesting, with all kinds of things.”

The Half Century Show lasts until Sunday.