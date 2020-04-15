Hairdressers frustrated with unemployment delays

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Thousands have applied for unemployment in Illinois, but independent contractors have been denied. The governor says that will change starting next month. In the meantime, it’s been a struggle.

“It’s frustrating, very frustrating,” said hairdresser Julie Smith. That only begins to describe what Smith has gone through since shutting her shop down. She was forced to close because she’s not an essential business. “I was told to start filing for unemployment, that Illinois had a package, they were getting a package ready – file for unemployment. So I went and filed for unemployment.” Smith was denied because she’s an independent contractor.

Self-employed hairdresser Denise Lawson shares Smith’s frustrations. She feels their money should not be taking this long to come through. “I still have a power bill, a water bill, a phone bill,” explained Lawson. “I think they should have started with the ones that could not work, had to close their businesses or like the restaurant owners, the waitresses, cooks, all of us people that cannot work and not the ones that are already getting unemployment or are allowed to get unemployment.”

There’s been some movement this week. Governor Pritzker announced that independent contractor’s applications could be processed starting May 11. Smith and Lawson just wish it could come sooner.

“This has been the hardest four weeks ever,” said Smith. She says she knows her situation is better than some because her husband’s income is still there to help. However, she does feel she could continue to work, and do so safely.”

“I could wear a mask. My customers could wear a mask. One person at a time,” explained Smith. “Wipe everything down. Hand sanitizer. I can check their temperature before they come in.”

Governor Pritzker said independent contractors can still send in their applications now. Even if they are denied, their application will be kept and be ready for processing in early May. He says they will still be paid back for the time they could not work.