Hair salon opens in mall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- Sequita Daniels isn’t letting a pandemic stand in her way, she opened up her second hair salon in the Champaign Urbana area Saturday, July 11th.



“I’ve been here in Champaign-Urbana for ten years, and I walked these malls in ten years, “said Daniels. “Never in a million years, I thought I would come with a key and open up my own business I never would’ve thought.”



The grand opening is more than just a new salon,it’s the first black-owned salon to step foot in Marketplace mall.

It will offer hair and beauty services and products. Daniels was inspired when she realized there wasn’t a hair shop in the area.

“When I come to the mall, I always grab something to eat or get something to wear, but my last resort or the last thing that I have to worry about is my hair my lashes and my makeup, so I figured why not have it here one-stop-shop and get it all done.”



Buy Black Chambana, A directory of black-owned businesses in Champaign-Urbana helped Champaign’s hair lounge celebrate its opening.

Editor Mariah Madison explains what this means for the community.

“There are so many hairstylist and nail techs and people in the beauty industry who look up to her and want to have a shop just like her and she can mentor and give back into the community and teach girls just how to do what she’s done”

Her inspiration doesn’t stop there. Daniels says she eventually wants to open her beauty school. To schedule an appointment, you can go to Champaign hair lounge or reach out to Sequita daniels via Facebook.