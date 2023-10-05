CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An underground illusionist is creating his first ever magic tour and his first stop is in Central Illinois.

David Hagerman’s Magic Mystery will be in Champaign’s Virginia Theatre this weekend for his vaudeville-style show. For more than a decade, he’s worked on bringing his act to the big stage. Magic, comedy and grand illusions are some of the many acts people can expect. Hagerman said it will be an event everyone will enjoy.

“Magic is an art that really needs to be appreciated live and in person,” Hagerman said. “So, I’m making it possible for your community to come see my show. They’re going to see a lot of original magic that they’ve never seen before or by anybody else. And I’ve made the prices family friendly.”

He said the show starts at 7 p.m., this Saturday. Tickets are available starting at $15 and anyone looking to buy can go to this link.