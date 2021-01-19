HACC dedicates center to teenager killed in shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Housing Authority of Champaign County (HACC) dedicated their newly awarded EnVision Center in memory of a teenager who was killed in a 2018 shooting.

Officials said HACC was recently awarded with the EnVision Center designation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HACC dedicated the center to David Sankey. Officials said Sankey’s mother, Yvonne Johnson, was a client on HACC’s program. “The dedication of this building solidifies HACC’s commitment to providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing,” said HACC officials.

The HACC David C. Sankey Center for Youth and Community Development will promote education and leadership within Champaign County. “In partnership with CU Fresh Start, the center is focused on preventing unnecessary gun violence through targeted services and supports, including employment, education, training, mentorship, and mental health resources.”