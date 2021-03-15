HACC building homes for people with special needs

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The Housing Authority of Champaign County is building a new 24 unit housing development called Pinewood Place. It’s for people with special needs including those without an address.

“It’s going to make a difference, we believe in the quality of life individuals with special needs have since they’re living in units on their own,” said Lily Walton, Housing Authority of Champaign County Interim Executive Director, “The good thing about this is we’re able to get supportive services on site. As well as the hard housing units, there’s also a softer side of supportive services,” said Walton.

People will have access to a range of resources including social workers on site, special programming, and mental health services. It’s not just the ones who will be moving in who are benefiting. Housing Authority said they used a large amount of minority contractors and got their YouthBuild program involved in the project too. YouthBuild is for people between the ages of 16 and 24 who have faced several challenges in life, including homelessness and foster care. Participants are learning from construction workers on the site. “By them seeing a project from start to finish and being able to shadow all the different trades and being on site, it just gives them a leg up when they’re applying for jobs in the future,” said Walton.

Pinewood Place is about 60 percent complete and is expected to be done by July 1st.