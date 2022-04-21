URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will dedicate its 121st house next week for a mother and her son.

Courtney Frazier was born and raised in Champaign and currently works as a Direct Services professional. She learned about Habitat from her mom, who has been a Habitat resident since 2008.

Frazier hopes her new home will give her and her son some much-needed stability and comfort.

“I will be so much less stressed and I can see myself pursuing the nursing field and elevating myself,” she said. “I think that this is going to be life-changing for my son and I.”

The Fraziers’ home was sponsored by the University of Illinois’ Habitat student chapter and Ameren Illinois, with labor provided by the Frazier family, student chapter, Habitat construction staff and other volunteers.

“I am making new friends with the people who are helping make my dreams comes true,” Frazier said. “I am very appreciative and I promise to make everyone proud.”