CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will dedicate its 120th house next week with the house’s future owners, the Moore family.

According to Habitat, Kenny and Takeyra Moore have always dreamed of owning their own home, describing it as “a gem that we can pass on to our family.” They have three sons, aged 21, 14, and eight.

But the family ran into “various roadblocks” along the way; they were unable to get a traditional mortgage loan and needed handicapped-accessible space for Kenny, who uses a wheelchair.

They learned about Habitat through Kenny’s mother, a Habitat partner, and after working on their money management skills and improving their credit, they were selected as Habitat partners as well.

“My husband will be able to enjoy a good quality of life with an accessible home without restrictions,” Takeyra said. “We can create new memories and celebrations in our new home. We thank God that we were selected!”

The Moores’ home was sponsored by the Yahoo Employee Foundation, Thrivent, State Farm and Lowe’s. The home was built with labor from the family, Habitat construction staff and volunteers.

The home, located at 1112 North Champaign Street, will be dedicated at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.