Habitat for Humanity of Champaign is auctioning off Raise the Woof! houses

If you’re using the dog house outside, make sure your pup has access to a water bowl, especially on hot days.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is currently auctioning off all the dog and cat houses that were built at its annual fundraiser, “Raise the Woof!,” that happened on September 25.

Officials said this year, 15 teams participated in building different versions of a dog and cat house near downtown Urbana. All the houses are on display at the Marketplace Mall from Monday until October 18. They are being auctioned off via an online auction from October 1 to October 11. All the money raised from the Raise the Woof! house auction will help fund Habitat for Humanity home builds in Champaign County.

There is a wide array of houses to bid on, including indoor and outdoor houses for dogs and cats. Anyone interested in checking out the auction listings and placing a bid can visit Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County’s eBay.