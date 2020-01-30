Habitat for Humanity hopes to draw big fundraiser crowd

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — As people get ready for Sunday’s big game, some in Danville are getting ready for a different kind of “super bowl.”

Habitat for humanity of Danville is having a fundraiser on Friday for the 15th year in a row. They say it is important for not only Habitat, but people in the community, too.

Habitat helps low-income families in the area get good housing, and this fundraiser is a main source of money for them every year.

It is called “Souper Bowl” Friday because they serve–you guessed it–all kinds of soup. They will also have some sides, dessert, and coffee.

Habitat says this money lets them fix up houses and provide non-interest loans to the people they help.

“Every dollar that we are able to raise will be staying here in this community to try and make this community stronger. We face so many hard stories…hard things about our community. But this is something positive that we’re working diligently to pursue,” says Habitat Director Jonathan Gibson.

He also says they usually serve about 300 people and raise between $3,000 and $4,000. They are hoping to beat that this year.

The Souper Bowl fundraiser will be at the First Presbyterian Church in Danville. The doors will be open from 11a.m. to 1:30p.m. Tickets are $7 at the door.