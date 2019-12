CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is hosting their gift wrapping event starting Friday.

The annual fundraiser will happen at Marketplace Mall until December 24. Employees and volunteers from Habitat will wrap gifts for donations at two different stations. Those are located in front of Macy’s and H&M.

All money donated will fund future Habitat for Humanity home builds in Champaign County.