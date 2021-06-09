Gyms prepare for Phase Five

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Phase Five is going to apply everywhere: from dining, health and fitness and offices to personal care, retail and amusement parks. There will be no capacity limits for any setting.

Fully vaccinated people can do activities without wearing a mask.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are still places where people must continue to wear masks even during Phase Five. These include public transportation, congregate facilities, and healthcare settings.

Stores across central Illinois are getting ready for the full reopening – including gyms.

Champaign Fitness Center says it’s great to see people returning to the gym in full force.

Health and fitness centers have had limited capacity during the bridge phase.

They’re ready for that to change.

“In the past month, our attendance here at the gym has really gone up and our participation in our group fitness classes has increased almost to pre-COVID levels,” said Marcia Stevens, the owner of the Champaign Fitness Center. “So, people are really coming back to the classes and we’re so happy to see that.”

“I think there’s still going to be some people who need to be cautious based on their health conditions and if wearing a mask and social distancing is still appropriate for those, that’s fine,” said Mike Maurer, a guest at the gym.

