Gyms change rules for face-coverings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Mask guidelines are changing at a gym in Champaign.

The Stephens Family YMCA is now requiring everyone to wear face coverings inside. This also applies to people who have been vaccinated.

Leaders say they’re trying to listen to visitors, but they also want to keep people safe.

“There’s people that are upset and some that are supportive of it,” said Jeff Dobrik, the chief operating officer for the Stephens Family YMCA. “So again, it’s on both sides. Really the opportunity to just kind of listening to them, hearing their stories, and what they’re feeling. Explaining where we’re coming from too.”

Champaign Fitness Center is not requiring anyone to wear masks.

You also don’t have to wear face coverings at Crunch Fitness in Champaign.