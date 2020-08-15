Gym holds drive for school supplies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Crunch Fitness said they are collecting school supplies for area students.

They said the supplies will be donated to Garden Hills Academy. “This year has been very challenging to say the least,” stated Joshua Huddleston, general manager of Crunch Fitness Champaign. “And as children, parents and teachers prepare for the 2020/2021 school year, whether it is face to face or virtual, we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to help underprivileged families. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most vulnerable demographics is children living in poverty and we want to be there to help.”

Supplies can be dropped off at the gym, located at 40 E. Anthony Drive in Champaign. Officials said anyone dropping off school supplies is automatically entered to win a one-year membership at Crunch. They are also offered a free 7-day membership as a “thank you” for donating.