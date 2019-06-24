Gym for Special Olympians seeks donations

SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– A gym dedicated to building confidence is calling on you for support.

The gym in Sherman provides a space for Special Olympians to practice power lifting.

Right now the group meets a few times a week to work out but the founder says it’s time for the Special Olympians to find a new home.

Founder Jordan Matulevich said it’s been successful so far but the gym is operating out of his basement. He wants people to help them move to a bigger facility not for him but for the athletes he loves.

“These guys literally changed my life.”

For Matulevich, power lifting with Special Olympians is about way more than physical strength.

“I’m a recovering alcoholic,” said Matulevich.

Power liftng keeps him busy and keeps the athletes healthy and confident.

“He’s my mentor. He helps me a lot. We have great attitudes and great personalities,” said athlete and assistant coach Ben Simpson.

This month marks one year since Matulevich started Be Humble Gym, inside his basement.

“We were working with a different agency at the time. They were great but they could only fund it for so long but and there were still a lot of athletes that wanted to work out. Me and my wife reached out to other gyms and got negative reactions. So my wife decided, “Hey, let’s just finish the basement and get a little bit of weights down there,” said Matulevich.

Despite negative reactions from other gyms, the community is rallying behind Matulevich and the athletes.

“Wouldn’t it be great to have his own facility with even more athletes able to join that gym. The village, myself, the village board, our officers, everybody. We are in total support of that and we would love to see that happen. So let’s keep forging ahead and make it happen,” said Village Mayor Trevor Clatfelter.

Though the village can offer incentives to help financially, the athletes have a ways to go to get their new building.

“We can get a new gym but we need a lot of money from the donations,” said Simpson.

Gym members have been selling t-shirts and collecting donations.They have raised almost $4,000 but they are hoping to raise 20 thousand to complete that building.

You can donate here.